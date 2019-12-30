$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Schneider National reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $27.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.67 on Monday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other Schneider National news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,099,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,329,000 after buying an additional 1,686,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5,485.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 1,279,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after buying an additional 1,178,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $10,982,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

