$1.61 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. CME Group reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of CME opened at $202.78 on Monday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2,471.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.