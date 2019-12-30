$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.65. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.72.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $148,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $116.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

