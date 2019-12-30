$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

STZ stock opened at $189.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

