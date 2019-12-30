$10.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will post sales of $10.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.43 billion. Nike reported sales of $9.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full year sales of $42.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.26 billion to $42.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.67 billion to $46.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.87.

NYSE NKE opened at $101.57 on Monday. Nike has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,500 shares of company stock worth $19,865,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Nike by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nike by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Nike by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

