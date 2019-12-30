$137.47 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will post sales of $137.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.50 million and the lowest is $137.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $534.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.00 million to $534.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $660.85 million, with estimates ranging from $654.85 million to $672.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.04.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $470,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DT opened at $25.66 on Monday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

