$14.08 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $14.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.21 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $14.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $62.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.96 million to $64.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.10 million, with estimates ranging from $53.41 million to $61.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.54 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

