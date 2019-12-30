$14.08 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $14.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.21 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $14.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $62.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.96 million to $64.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.10 million, with estimates ranging from $53.41 million to $61.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.54 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply