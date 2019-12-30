$164.27 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to report $164.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.50 million and the lowest is $163.51 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $169.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $764.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.37 million to $765.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $868.52 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $875.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.02, a P/E/G ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

In related news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,574.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $465,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,863 shares of company stock worth $7,568,378. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,633,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 431,969 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,192,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,280,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

