$172.25 Million in Sales Expected for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) will report $172.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Balchem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.50 million and the highest is $179.00 million. Balchem posted sales of $163.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Balchem will report full year sales of $649.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $642.70 million to $656.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $757.35 million, with estimates ranging from $678.70 million to $836.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Balchem.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $100.46 on Monday. Balchem has a twelve month low of $74.74 and a twelve month high of $106.56. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

