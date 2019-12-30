$18.03 Million in Sales Expected for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to post sales of $18.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $18.55 million. Recro Pharma reported sales of $17.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year sales of $99.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.10 million to $100.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.02 million, with estimates ranging from $115.14 million to $116.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of REPH opened at $18.23 on Monday. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $417.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of -0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,104,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 167,346 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

