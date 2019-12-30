1irstcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $219,588.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00023707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $68.80 million and $219,588.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024588 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001250 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,868,707 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

