$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report $2.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $9.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

NYSE PXD opened at $151.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day moving average is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

