$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.93 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $11.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.27.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $143.35 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $114.85 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

