$204.00 Million in Sales Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will report sales of $204.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $191.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year sales of $794.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $794.30 million to $794.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $852.15 million, with estimates ranging from $843.00 million to $861.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 271.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

