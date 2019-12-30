$216.35 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to report sales of $216.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.71 million to $218.81 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $216.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $861.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $858.28 million to $864.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $848.01 million, with estimates ranging from $832.36 million to $858.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $92.45 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $93.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.36%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

