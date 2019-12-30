$269.88 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will post $269.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $270.07 million. Smart Global reported sales of $304.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Smart Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 785,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Smart Global by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 281,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Smart Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Smart Global has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

