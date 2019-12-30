$287.72 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report sales of $287.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.20 million and the lowest is $287.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $303.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.