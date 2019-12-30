$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to post sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.92 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $5.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $19.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $19.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. DXC Technology has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,303,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

