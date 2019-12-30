$43.69 Million in Sales Expected for Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) to post sales of $43.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.74 million and the highest is $44.63 million. Emerald Expositions Events reported sales of $57.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year sales of $359.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.74 million to $360.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $360.71 million, with estimates ranging from $357.85 million to $363.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 446.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEX opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

