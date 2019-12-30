$441.59 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post sales of $441.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $448.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.10 million. Gentex reported sales of $453.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

Gentex stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In related news, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $219,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,826.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 313,828 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 397.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gentex by 31.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 146,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

