$459.83 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will announce $459.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.66 million and the highest is $461.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $438.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $202.72 on Monday. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $132.38 and a 52-week high of $214.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1,610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after buying an additional 522,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 413,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in UniFirst by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,803,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UniFirst by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

