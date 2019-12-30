$49.70 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce sales of $49.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $51.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $198.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.80 million to $203.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $202.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.70 million to $206.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAFC. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC opened at $19.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $624.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.19. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

