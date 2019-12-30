$52.40 Million in Sales Expected for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will post sales of $52.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.80 million. NCS Multistage posted sales of $50.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year sales of $205.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $206.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $214.36 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $215.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCSM. ValuEngine cut NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NCS Multistage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

NASDAQ NCSM opened at $2.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other NCS Multistage news, President Marty Stromquist purchased 12,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $27,456.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 98,884 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 254,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 140,278 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

