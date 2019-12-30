$527.03 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to post sales of $527.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.10 million and the lowest is $524.30 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $436.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.03.

In other Floor & Decor news, CMO Lisa Laube sold 30,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 101,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,186.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $311,230,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,275,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,128,424. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $50.51 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.