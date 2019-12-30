$669.79 Million in Sales Expected for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce sales of $669.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $683.70 million and the lowest is $660.00 million. Mercadolibre reported sales of $428.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Barclays cut their target price on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.13.

MELI stock opened at $599.24 on Monday. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $282.44 and a twelve month high of $698.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of -730.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $566.04 and a 200 day moving average of $585.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

