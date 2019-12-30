$7.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will report sales of $7.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.18 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.34 billion to $28.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.08 billion to $30.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.62.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,803 shares of company stock worth $28,525,535. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $103.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $105.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.