$702.80 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post sales of $702.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $702.40 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $697.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $690.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 885,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 150,115 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 469,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after buying an additional 65,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 123.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after buying an additional 240,714 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,630,000 after buying an additional 54,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $150.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

