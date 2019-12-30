$749.39 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will post sales of $749.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $732.57 million to $759.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $731.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.23.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 107.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth $138,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Visteon by 21.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Visteon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $86.63 on Monday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

