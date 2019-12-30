$8.79 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will post $8.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the lowest is $8.07 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $6.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $31.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.68 million to $32.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.51 million, with estimates ranging from $46.31 million to $60.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,040.51% and a negative net margin of 128.30%.

SQNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.65. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

