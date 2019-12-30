Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 339.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABEO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of ABEO opened at $3.42 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $174.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 21,590.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

