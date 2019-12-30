Abulaba 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $217.00 and $4.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abulaba token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abulaba alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Abulaba Token Profile

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co.

Buying and Selling Abulaba

Abulaba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.