AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 405,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AC Immune by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered AC Immune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

ACIU stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $560.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that AC Immune will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

