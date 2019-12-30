Acasti Pharma’s (ACST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 173.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $226.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

