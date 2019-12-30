Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 786,294 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.92% of Accuray worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Accuray by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 1,511.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Accuray in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,377 shares in the company, valued at $375,380.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,839 shares of company stock valued at $219,417. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Accuray stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $269.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.