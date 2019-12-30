ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACNB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. ACNB has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

