Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 129.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

ACOR stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. J. Goldman & Company acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,602,000. Eagle Asset Management boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 3,893,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 14,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

