Acute Angle Cloud Hits Market Capitalization of $345,005.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $345,005.00 and $179,374.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,277.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.01818325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.76 or 0.02894971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00586607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00629048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064233 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00388186 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

