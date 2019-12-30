adbank Tops 1-Day Volume of $372.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. adbank has a total market cap of $211,255.00 and $372.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, adbank has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One adbank token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,139,383 tokens. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.