Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Holdings Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.77% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADES. BidaskClub raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 180,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $1,879,442.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADES stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 51.71% and a return on equity of 34.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

