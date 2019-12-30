Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on ADES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 23,843 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $258,458.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 123.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 27,347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $10.05 on Monday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.59). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 51.71% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

