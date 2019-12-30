Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Adyen alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $831.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $758.42 and a 200-day moving average of $736.00. Adyen has a twelve month low of $516.65 and a twelve month high of $831.60.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.