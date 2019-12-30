Aeron Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.12 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Aeron has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001818 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Binance and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.01342834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00123367 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Mercatox, Tidex, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Binance, HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX, Coinrail, Gate.io and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

