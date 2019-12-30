Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

AGYS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $603.29 million, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.25. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 222,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $4,296,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,201 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth $2,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Agilysys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.