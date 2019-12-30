AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.73 on Monday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. On average, analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 318,485 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,063.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 81,785 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

