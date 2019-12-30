Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.40 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) will report $95.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.63 million and the lowest is $90.42 million. Akebia Therapeutics reported sales of $59.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $360.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.87 million to $368.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $279.97 million to $362.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million.

AKBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,478.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $800.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.78.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply