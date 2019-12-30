Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) will report $95.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.63 million and the lowest is $90.42 million. Akebia Therapeutics reported sales of $59.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $360.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.87 million to $368.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $279.97 million to $362.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million.

AKBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,478.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $800.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

