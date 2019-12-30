Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

ALEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 987,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,247,949 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alector by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. Alector has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

