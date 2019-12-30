Alpha Token (A) Market Capitalization Hits $622,047.00

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Alpha Token token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer, CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. During the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded up 110% against the dollar. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $622,047.00 and $1,472.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.01343278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, CoinLim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

