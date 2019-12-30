Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $141.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $49,927.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $547,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CQS Cayman LP grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

