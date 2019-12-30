American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. State Street Corp grew its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of American Realty Investors worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARL stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 217.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

