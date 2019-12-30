American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 345,500 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 366,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $487.27 million, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $112,279.73. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Software by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

